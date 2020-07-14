Driver killed in 22/3 two-vehicle crash

WASHINGTON TWP., Warren Co. – The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at about 3:53 p.m. Monday on US 22/Ohio 3 at the intersection of Middleboro Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Honda CR-V was being driven by Colin Colborn, 17, of Middletown, Ohio.

According to the OSHP, Colborn was traveling southbound on Middleboro Road and failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection of US 22/Ohio 3. He was struck by a 2005 Dodge pickup truck driven by Joseph Rossmann, 32, of Clarksville. Rossmann was traveling eastbound on US 22/Ohio 3.

Colborn was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Honda was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Dodge pickup sustained minor injuries and were not transported from the scene.

Assistance was provided at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff ’s Office, Washington Township Fire & EMS, and Warren County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

