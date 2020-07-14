Shell station on SR 73 robbed again

WILMINGTON — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery.

Col. Brian Prickett of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Shell gas station on SR 73 near I-71 was robbed early Tuesday morning.

No further details were provided. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Last summer, two suspects were arrested in relation to an armed robbery at the same station. The suspects — 61-year-old James Clifton and 56-year-old Levi Cutcher — were arrested after a pursuit after deputies were dispatched to another reported armed robbery at the Shell station on U.S. 68 North near I-71.

One of the suspects, Clifton, was sentenced last month to a mandatory 14-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery. A three-day trial is scheduled for Cutcher beginning on August 4.

