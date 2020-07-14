Port Authority partners with SBDC; office hours available on Thursdays

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority is partnering with Ohio’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) program to bring advisor Sangmi Kim to Clinton County weekly through the end of the year.

“We are excited to have Sangmi here, in our offices and in our community, to assist businesses as they consider restart strategies, and long-term plans,” said Jennifer Ekey, Economic Development Director for the Clinton County Port Authority. “She will likely spend time initially helping small businesses navigate the PPP Loan processes but has many other areas of expertise.”

Ms. Kim is a business advisor for the SBDC, the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States. Hosted by leading universities – in this case Miami University – along with state economic development agencies (JobsOhio), and private partners, they are funded, in part, with support from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The nearly 1,000 local centers can provide no-cost businesses consulting and low-cost training to new and existing businesses.

“Specifically, Ms. Kim’s specialties are developing business strategies, formulating financial projections and providing training to business owners,” said Dan Evers, Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “We are hoping that businesses throughout the county make an appointment to see her – in our offices or at their place of business — for assistance with current and future opportunities.”

Questions concerning business assessment, financial projection development, strategic business planning, identifying sources of capital, market feasibility and export assistance are all among the multitude of topics within the scope of an SBDC Business Advisor. They can discuss these, and other topics, in free face-to-face meetings, electronically or over the phone. They also are a resource for workshops and training programs, as well as research.

To learn more, or to make an appointment, individuals with questions and business owners may visit https://bit.ly/3gYzx1Q or email Ms. Kim directly at KimSj4@miamioh.edu.

Ms. Kim graduated with a Finance/Strategy MBA and Juris Doctor degree from the Ohio State University. She worked as a research scientist with the University of Cincinnati prior to becoming an SBDC Business Advisor and a lawyer.

About the CCPA

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts.

Designated by the county, city and the CIC as the lead economic development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area. It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park. Learn more at www.wilmingtonairpark.com.

As an SBDC Business Advisor, Sangmi Kim is committed to helping small businesses in Ohio succeed, as they are critical to our economy, creating jobs and opportunities for our community.

