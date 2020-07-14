UPDATED WITH MORE INFO: Clinton County reports second coronavirus-related fatality

WILMINGTON — A second coronavirus-related fatality has been reported in Clinton County — a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions, the Clinton County Health District announced.

“We want to offer our deepest sympathy and our prayers to the family of this individual,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. “Also, out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve.”

Clinton County officials are reporting that, as of Tuesday morning, there have been a total of 93 cases of COVID-19 — 77 confirmed and 16 probable ones, comprised of 51 females and 42 males now ranging in age from 12 to 95.

Five Clinton Countians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the county reports.

Stop the spread

In order to help prevent any further spread of this virus, the Clinton County Health District asks that everyone support and follow the directives and recommendations of Gov.Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health Director.

Social and physical distancing is essential to limit unnecessary exposures. Adhering to quarantine and isolation measures if exposed to a positive case or if you are experiencing symptoms is also essential.

While challenging, limiting the community’s exposure to this disease will make a lasting impact on reducing deaths associated with the virus.

Clinton County Health District is actively involved with its county partners to meet the needs of residents as we respond to COVID-19 in Clinton County.

With the guidance of Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the CCHD will continue to update Clinton County residents with new information as it becomes available.

Please be reminded, that Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open to answer question from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The hotline mummer is 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, please visit the information hub: www.covidcc.com. For the latest updates, follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

