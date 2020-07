Sr. Fair Open Division — Rabbits

Winners in the 2020 Clinton County Sr. Fair Open Division for Rabbits included:

Best In Show — Kevin and Vicki Bogan (Dutch)

Best 4-Class — Kevin and Vicki Bogan (Dutch)

Best 6 Class — Kevin and Vicki Bogan (New Zealand Red)

Best Of Breed New Zealand — Kevin and Vicki Bogan

Best Opposite Breed New Zealand — Jordan Phipps

Best Of Breed Californian — Kevin and Vicki Bogan

Best of Breed Mini Lop — Kevin and Vicki Bogan

Best Breed Dutch — Kevin and Vicki Bogan

Best Opposite Breed Dutch — Kevin and Vicki Bogan

Best Of Breed Mini Rex — Jordan Phipps

Best Opposite Breed Mini Rex — Kevin and Vicki Bogan.

Vicki and Kevin Bogan won many honors, including Best in Show at the Sr. Fair Open Division for Rabbits. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_IMG_0040.jpg Vicki and Kevin Bogan won many honors, including Best in Show at the Sr. Fair Open Division for Rabbits. Submitted photo