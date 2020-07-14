Tristan Hedge’s pet rabbit chills out in their “Whimsical Fairy Garden” decorated cage.

Lexi Arehart-McBrayer’s pet rabbit enjoyed their “Barn in the USA” cage.

Owen Koch’s “Mario Cat.”

Ellie Smith’s Padawan in his “Modern Style Living” cage.

Exhibitors in the 2020 Jr. Fair Cat, Pet Rabbit and Small Animal Show with their awards; from left are Owen Koch, Carolyn Koch, Ellie Smith, Lexi Arehart-McBrayer, and Tristan Hedge.