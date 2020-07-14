LOCAL BRIEFS

WCS board to meet

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will have a special meeting Thursday, July 16 at 7:15 a.m. to discuss and authorize a plan for the reopening of school. It will be held in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave.

This meeting is open to the public but they ask the following: If you are in an at-risk demographic (elderly, immunocompromised or have other health issues) for your protection, you should not attend; if you live outside the Wilmington/Clinton County community you should not attend; and, when in attendance, you should keep social distance. Please refrain from hugging, hand-shaking, and physical contact. Wearing a mask is strongly suggested.

No Homespun Christmas

The 2020 Homespun Christmas in Wilmington has been cancelled due to the pandemic. This includes all homes, businesses, other open houses and school vendors.

Road closing July 20

Beginning Monday, July 20, weather permitting, Hales Branch Road will be closed for bridge repairs. This bridge is located between Frazier Road and Jonesboro Road in Jefferson Township.

The last address accessible from the north is 1049 Hales Branch Road and the last address accessible from the south is 968 Hales Branch Road. The project is anticipated to take five weeks, weather permitting.

BOE sets meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special board meeting on Monday, July 27 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of Nov. 3, 2020 general election planning (polling location updates), personnel & staffing, and any other business that may come before the board.

The meeting will be held in the Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Suite 4, Wilmington.

‘Yappy Hour’ set

Country Dayz Pet Resort at 334 W. Curry Road welcomes everyone to their grand opening and ribbon-cutting “Yappy Hour” 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, kicking off with a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Come meet the staff, tour the facility, and see what Country Dayz has to offer you and your pets. The celebration will include food, fun, and giveaways.

If you’d like for your fur baby to spend the celebration day at Country Dayz Pet Resort for free, give them a call at 937-366-6014.

CCFCFC to meet

Clinton County Family & Children First Council bi-monthly meeting will be virtual on Zoom Tuesday, July 28 from 1010-11 a.m. Public invited.

For more information or for the meeting link, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC Coordinator via email at clintonctyfcfc@yahoo.com.