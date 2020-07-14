CC judge hands down more sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 6, 2020 and July 10, 2020:

• Chad Ingles Jr., 27, of Sabina, theft. Sentencing has been stayed. Ingles was remanded to the Clinton Couty Jail without bond.

• Seth Grim, 20, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, going 50 in a 35 mph speed zone, fined $300, assessed $135 court costs.

• Samual McLees, 32, of Wilmington, two counts of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $750, assessed $375 court costs. The offenses were amended from drug instrument possession charges.

• James Hubbard Jr., 39, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Kaleb Hensley, 18, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $300, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lenier Curtis, 49, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Amber Johnson, 24, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a child endangerment charge.

• William Reilly, 43, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Gordon Garland, 54, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Gary Palmateer, 32, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Palmateer.

• Perry Murphy, 59, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Murphy.

• William Johnson, 52, of Blanchester, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Johnson.

• Spencer Branham, 19, of Wilmington, underage consumption. Sentencing has been stayed.

