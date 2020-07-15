Murphy 30 Days of Giving continues

WILMINGTON — The Murphy Theatre is halfway through our 30 Days of Giving Campaign and the response has been incredible!

For over 100 years, the Murphy has enriched our lives. With your help, we are determined to sustain this elegant venue for another 100 years to come. During the pandemic, theatres nationwide were the first ones to close and we will be the last ones to open, but we know with your help, we can do it!

If you haven’t taken the opportunity to give, there’s no better time than now. Joni Streber, Director of Development, stresses, “Ways to show your support are as diverse as the theatre itself. No matter how small the gift, the love behind it will light up the Murphy!”

Members of our community and beyond are reminded of several ways to #lightupthemurphy. These include:

• Personal and/or corporate donations

• Consider offering a matching gift which encourages others to give as well

• Become a Murphy Volunteer and share your skills and talents

• Engage with the Murphy Theatre online and invite others to do the same

The Murphy Theatre’s 30 days of giving campaign runs the entire month of July. Please contact the theatre with any questions.

Donations to the Murphy can be made by calling the box office at 937-382-3643, online at themurphytheatre.org or by mail to the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_lightbulb.jpg