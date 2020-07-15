LOCAL BRIEFS

CAP board to meet

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold an in-person Board of Trustees meeting on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. at 717 N. Nelson Ave.

This meeting is open to the public but they ask: If you are in an at-risk demographic (elderly, immunocompromised or have other health issues) for your protection, you should not attend; you should wear a mask and keep social distance.; and, refrain from hugging, hand-shaking and physical contact.

Virtual gallery show set

WILMINGTON — A virtual gallery opening is set for 6 p.m. Friday, July 17 — the start of a series of Third Friday Virtual Gallery openings showing local artists’ works — with works by Audrey DelRiesgo featured on this Third Friday.

The show is titled “Absolute Nonsense”. Viewers can follow the Instagram live feed on Thorngren Studio Arts page and Facebook with same name.

Private showings can be scheduled by calling 937-760-3219. Thorngren Studio Arts is located in downtown Wilmington.

For the Third Friday Virtual Gallery opening in August, Wilmington artist Elena Raye Clair is scheduled to be highlighted.