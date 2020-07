2020 Clinton County Jr. Fair’s Market Lamb winners

At the 2020 Clinton County Jr. Fair, for Market Sheep, Grand Champion Market Lamb winner is Maggie Mathews, foreground, shown with Lamb & Fleece Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Judge Andrew Sloan and Fair King Ethan Rinehart.

Reserve Champion Market Lamb winner is Madison Gilbert, foreground, shown with Lamb & Fleece Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Judge Andrew Sloan and Fair King Ethan Rinehart.