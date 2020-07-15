Clinton County Sheriff’s reports include several drugged drivers

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• A 29-year-old Waynesville male was charged with alleged animal cruelty related to a June 18 incident. According to the report, the suspect shot and killed a dog at a Collett Road residence in Chester Township. The owner of the dog became upset and damaged the suspect’s vehicle. The charges were filed on July 10 in Clinton County Municipal Court.

• Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Wilmington male for alleged aggravated menacing at 4 a.m. on June 22. According to the report, the incident took place around State Route 73 West and 71.

• A 35-year-old Lynchburg female was charged with alleged drug instrument possession and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine on July 9. According to the report, at 2:24 a.m. on July 8, deputies were dispatched to a possible vehicle accident on Jenkins Road in Union Township. Upon arrival, deputies located the suspect in possession of drug abuse items.

• A 43-year-old Lynchburg male was charged with allegedly having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence on July 8. According to the report, deputies were dispatched to a gas station on State Route 68 North in Liberty Township at 1 p.m. on July 6. A male subject was reported to be passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at the gas pumps. A clear bag with brown powder was discovered.

• At 1:10 a.m. on July 10, a sudden vehicle turn into a residence on McCoy Road in Union Township led a traffic stop. According to the report, when contact was made with the driver, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered and seized. The driver was also discovered to have no operator’s license.

