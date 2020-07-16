Throwback Thursday: Floating through town

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 16, 1956:

National headlines

• ‘North, South Debating Race Issue in House; Civil Rights Measure Expected To Be Topic Of Talk Until Friday’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The House headed into a marathon debate on civil rights legislation today, with Southern opponents primed in parliamentary delaying tactics and proponents setting ‘guards’ to watch for procedural pitfalls.”

• ‘Ike Returns To His Desk In White House; Doctors Say Recovery Not Yet Complete; Plans Panama Trip’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — President Eisenhower went back to work at the White House today. He reported at his office at 8:20 a.m. for the first time since he was stricken with an intestinal ailment June 8.”

Locally

• “Reservations for rides on the last two passenger trains to pass through Wilmington Saturday should be made with Mrs. Harry Hague, telephone 2311, at once. The Clinton County Historical Society is sponsoring this as an historical event.”

• Funeral services were held for Mrs. Margaret M. Wilson of Reesville; Owen L. Sanders of Sabina; and Mrs. Christina Schuer of Wilmington.

• Henry Burge was pictured at his farm on Todds Fork Road near the Bunker Hill community with his Shetland pony mare Ginger, which gave birth to a foal that measured only 23 inches high at birth.

• Bush’s Television Shop “Opp. Drive In Theatre, Next to Swissholm’s Restaurant” advertised a Magnavox all-transistor personal radio for $64.50.

• In the Southwestern Ohio Baseball League, Blanchester Eagles beat Good Hope 7-3 with good pitching from Dick Rannells and key hits from Adrian Achterman, Jess Watts, Dick Dare, and Bill Fawley. Turner Trucking of Wilmington fell to Chillicothe Businessmen 19-3 at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park. Randy Linton homered twice for the Wilmington team.

• In the Tri-County baseball League at Bellbrook, Clarksville’s Class C team won 9-2 behind the pitching of Vic Osborn and three hits by Gary Wysong.

• Sabina’s high school-aged baseball team won twice over Wilmington teams 9-3 and 10-0. Leading Sabina was pitcher Dale Stewart

• The Cincinnati Reds scored a pair of 4-3 wins over the New York Giants led by key hits from Rocky Bridges and Bob Thurman.

• Showing at the Murphy Theatre were Bing Crosby in “Anything Goes” and “Don’t Bother to Knock” with Richard Widmark and Marilyn Monroe. Coming soon was Frank Sinatra in “the man With the Golden Arm” and Burt Lancaster in “Trapeze.” At the Wilmington Drive-in were Gregory Peck in “the Man in the Gray Flannel Suit” and John Wayne in “Tall in the Saddle.”

Shown is "Decorative float for 'H.E. Collett'. Float is being pulled West on Locust Street near Wilmington Friends Church by two white and two black horses. Horses thought to be borrowed from the Wilmington Fire Department. It is believed that the photo was taken during the 1918 Peace Parade in Wilmington."