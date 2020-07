Fourth Overall Market Lamb was won by Devon Snyder, shown with Lamb & Fleece Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Judge Andrew Sloan and Jr. Fair King Ethan Rinehart.

Fifth Overall Market Lamb was won by Dakota Collum, shown with Lamb & Fleece Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Jordan Collum and Judge Andrew Sloan.

Third overall in the 2020 Clinton County Junior Fair’s Market Lamb Show was won by Jordan Collum, shown with Lamb & Fleece Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Dakota Collum and Judge Andrew Sloan.