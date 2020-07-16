2020 Clinton Co. Jr. Fair’s Rabbit Show winners

In the 2020 Clinton County Junior Fair rabbit Show, from left are Grand Champion Single Fryer, Rosie Hall; Judge Alan Gerhart; and Reserve Champion Single Fryer, Gracie Goodwin.

From left are Rabbit Show winners Jacob Lansing, Jace Doyle, Eli Caldwell, and Carolyn Koch.

From left are Rabbit Show winners Gracie Goodwin, Emily Goodwin, and Morgan Wiget; not pictured is Nikita White.

From left are Reserve Champion Showman, Jacob Lansing; Jr. Division winner, Madisyn Lawson; and Grand Champion Showman, Carolyn Koch.