Partial results from 2020 fair

Editor’s Note: Below is a partial listing of results from the opening weekend of the 2020 Clinton County Fair. The News Journal will publish the results over several days as space allows.
Clinton County Fair 2020 awards include:
Friday & Saturday
Project Awards
Canning and Freezing
1st- Maya Murphy, Marion Hustlers
Let’s Explore the Outdoors
1st- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Geology- Can You Dig It?
2nd- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers
1st- Matthew Henry, Ark –N-More
Why Trees Matter
1st- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers
Ohio Birds
1st- Aidan Lynch, New Antioch Hustlers
Intermediate Fishing
2nd- Darcie Zeckser, New Antioch Hustlers
1st- Rhea Jordan, Clinton Co. Canine and Crew
Horseless Horse
2nd- Mikala Hatfield, Pork Pride
1st- Haley Lane, Legendary Livestock
First Aid
1st- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Not Just Knots
2nd- Robbi McBrayer, New Antioch Hustlers
1st- Ethan Rinehart, Ark-N-More
Finding Your Voice
1st- Jacob Lansing, Jefferson Jets
Family History
1st- Mikala Hatfield, Pork Pride
Self- Determined Junior
6th- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
5th- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
4th- Owen Koch- Ways of Knowing Water
3rd- Owen Koch- Field to Forest, Marion Hustlers
2nd- Lydia Murphy, Marion Hustlers
1st- Carolina Koch, Marion Hustlers
Self- Determined Senior
5th- Mikala Hatfield, Pork Pride
4th- Savannah Henderson, Ark –N-More
3rd- Matthew Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
2nd- Hanna Gaines, Jefferson Jets
1st- Lexi Arehart McBrayer, New Antioch Hustlers
Creative Writing
1st- Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers
Foods
Snack Attack
4th- Aiden Lynch, New Antioch Hustlers
3rd- Josie King, Ark-N-More
2nd- Alexis Murphy, Cookers & Stitchers
1st- Rylee Adams, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Let’s Start Cooking
2nd- Elizabeth Rogers, Cookers & Stitchers
1st- Stanley Chesney, Pork Pride
Sports Nutrition-Ready, Set, Go
2nd- Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers
1st- Addison Swope, Sew Grate
Quick Breads
2nd- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers
1st- Michael Shobe, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Star Spangled Foods
2nd- Dallas Harner, East Clinton FFA
1st- Grace Adams, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Yeast Breads
1st- Allie Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Locally Grown
2nd- Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers
1st- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers
Best of:
Presentation- Allie Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Knowledge- Michael Shobe, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Menu- Alexis Murphy, Cookers & Stitchers
Personal Qualities- Grace Adams, Clinton Cookie Cutters
Table Setting- Rylee Adams, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Foods Best Overall- Allie Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Clothing
Sew Fun
2nd- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
1st- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Sundresses and Jumpers
1st- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Designed By Me
2nd- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
1st- Allison Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Sundresses and Jumpers
1st- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Sew For Others
1st- Kensey Parker, Muddy Boots
Ready, Sew, Active
1st- Addison Swope, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Loungewear
2nd- Carly Moritz, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
1st- Jenna Allemang
Shopping Savvy
1st- Brooklyn Niemeyer, Animals Express
Dress Up Outfit
1st- Allison Housman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Clothes for High School and College
1st- Courtney Parker, Muddy Boots
Outerwear for Anywhere
1st-Liza Duncan, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Seven Clues
Fashion: Liza Duncan, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Fit: Courtney Parker, Muddy Boots
Design: Jenna Allemang , Sew Grate
Construction: Kensey Parker, Muddy Boots
Posture and Poise: Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Personal Qualities: Carly Moritz, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Grooming: Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Make It With Wool: Allison Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Best Overall Clothing: Courtney Parker
Modeling Jr: Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets
Modeling Sr: Liza Duncan, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters
Growing with the Seasons
Junior – 1st Warren Murphy, 2nd Robert Harner. Senior – 1st Jacob Lansing
Woodworking
Level 1 Junior – 1st Bryce Huffman, 2nd Cory Kidd, 3rd Stanley Chesney. Level 1 Senior – 1st Cody Kidd, Making the Cut – Level 2 Junior – 1st Cody Crawford, 2nd Kendall DeBold, 3rd Robert Harner, 4th Jackson Meisterhans, 5th Michael Carson. Finishing Up Level 4 Senior – 1st Madison Brausch. Woodworking Master Senior – Jacob Ritchey. Overall – Jacob Ritchey
Crops
Soybeans 1 gallon- 1st Nathan Vest, 2nd Ebon Shane Louderback, 3rd Wade Smith. Corn 3 stalks – 1st Wade Smith. Corn 1 gallon – 1st Wade Smith Specialty Crop – 1st Annell Prochnow, 2nd CharlIe Pell. Hay Mixed – 1st Charlie Pell, 2nd Ebon Shane Louderback. Alfala – 1st Wade Smith. Soybeans 5 stalk – 1st Wade Smith, 2nd – Ebon Shane Louderback
Photography
Focus on Photography – 1st Logan Miller, 2nd Grace Wiseman, 3rd Rianna Mueller, 4th Annamae Huddleston. Controlling the Image – 1st Janelle Capehart. Photography Master – 1st Delaney Miller. Scrapbooking Jr. – 1st Carolyn Koch. Scrapbooking Sr. – 1st – Madison Brausch.
Creative Arts Jr.
1st Carson Jamison, 2nd Hayley Lane, 3rd Carolina Huddleston.
Cake Decorating Jr.
Beginner Jr. – 1st Audrey Wilson, 2nd Layni Hutchinson, 3rd Addison Wright, 4th Carlie Panetta. Intermediate Junior – 1st Tessa Potts, 2nd Aubrie Panetta. Advance Junior – 1st Emma Riddle. Cake Decorating Sr. – Beginner Senior – Olivia Potts
You Can Quilt
1st Sydney Doyle, 2nd Maril Pirman, 3rd Elizabeth Rogers.
