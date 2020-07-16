Partial results from 2020 fair

Editor’s Note: Below is a partial listing of results from the opening weekend of the 2020 Clinton County Fair. The News Journal will publish the results over several days as space allows.

Clinton County Fair 2020 awards include:

Friday & Saturday

Project Awards

Canning and Freezing

1st- Maya Murphy, Marion Hustlers

Let’s Explore the Outdoors

1st- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Geology- Can You Dig It?

2nd- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers

1st- Matthew Henry, Ark –N-More

Why Trees Matter

1st- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers

Ohio Birds

1st- Aidan Lynch, New Antioch Hustlers

Intermediate Fishing

2nd- Darcie Zeckser, New Antioch Hustlers

1st- Rhea Jordan, Clinton Co. Canine and Crew

Horseless Horse

2nd- Mikala Hatfield, Pork Pride

1st- Haley Lane, Legendary Livestock

First Aid

1st- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Not Just Knots

2nd- Robbi McBrayer, New Antioch Hustlers

1st- Ethan Rinehart, Ark-N-More

Finding Your Voice

1st- Jacob Lansing, Jefferson Jets

Family History

1st- Mikala Hatfield, Pork Pride

Self- Determined Junior

6th- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

5th- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

4th- Owen Koch- Ways of Knowing Water

3rd- Owen Koch- Field to Forest, Marion Hustlers

2nd- Lydia Murphy, Marion Hustlers

1st- Carolina Koch, Marion Hustlers

Self- Determined Senior

5th- Mikala Hatfield, Pork Pride

4th- Savannah Henderson, Ark –N-More

3rd- Matthew Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

2nd- Hanna Gaines, Jefferson Jets

1st- Lexi Arehart McBrayer, New Antioch Hustlers

Creative Writing

1st- Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers

ˆ

Foods

Snack Attack

4th- Aiden Lynch, New Antioch Hustlers

3rd- Josie King, Ark-N-More

2nd- Alexis Murphy, Cookers & Stitchers

1st- Rylee Adams, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Let’s Start Cooking

2nd- Elizabeth Rogers, Cookers & Stitchers

1st- Stanley Chesney, Pork Pride

Sports Nutrition-Ready, Set, Go

2nd- Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers

1st- Addison Swope, Sew Grate

Quick Breads

2nd- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers

1st- Michael Shobe, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Star Spangled Foods

2nd- Dallas Harner, East Clinton FFA

1st- Grace Adams, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Yeast Breads

1st- Allie Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Locally Grown

2nd- Carolyn Koch, Marion Hustlers

1st- Owen Koch, Marion Hustlers

Best of:

Presentation- Allie Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Knowledge- Michael Shobe, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Menu- Alexis Murphy, Cookers & Stitchers

Personal Qualities- Grace Adams, Clinton Cookie Cutters

Table Setting- Rylee Adams, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Foods Best Overall- Allie Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

ˆ

Clothing

Sew Fun

2nd- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

1st- Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Sundresses and Jumpers

1st- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Designed By Me

2nd- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

1st- Allison Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Sundresses and Jumpers

1st- Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Sew For Others

1st- Kensey Parker, Muddy Boots

Ready, Sew, Active

1st- Addison Swope, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Loungewear

2nd- Carly Moritz, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

1st- Jenna Allemang

Shopping Savvy

1st- Brooklyn Niemeyer, Animals Express

Dress Up Outfit

1st- Allison Housman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Clothes for High School and College

1st- Courtney Parker, Muddy Boots

Outerwear for Anywhere

1st-Liza Duncan, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Seven Clues

Fashion: Liza Duncan, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Fit: Courtney Parker, Muddy Boots

Design: Jenna Allemang , Sew Grate

Construction: Kensey Parker, Muddy Boots

Posture and Poise: Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Personal Qualities: Carly Moritz, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Grooming: Annamae Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Make It With Wool: Allison Houseman, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

Best Overall Clothing: Courtney Parker

Modeling Jr: Carolina Huddleston, Jefferson Jets

Modeling Sr: Liza Duncan, Clinton Co. Cookie Cutters

ˆ

Growing with the Seasons

Junior – 1st Warren Murphy, 2nd Robert Harner. Senior – 1st Jacob Lansing

Woodworking

Level 1 Junior – 1st Bryce Huffman, 2nd Cory Kidd, 3rd Stanley Chesney. Level 1 Senior – 1st Cody Kidd, Making the Cut – Level 2 Junior – 1st Cody Crawford, 2nd Kendall DeBold, 3rd Robert Harner, 4th Jackson Meisterhans, 5th Michael Carson. Finishing Up Level 4 Senior – 1st Madison Brausch. Woodworking Master Senior – Jacob Ritchey. Overall – Jacob Ritchey

Crops

Soybeans 1 gallon- 1st Nathan Vest, 2nd Ebon Shane Louderback, 3rd Wade Smith. Corn 3 stalks – 1st Wade Smith. Corn 1 gallon – 1st Wade Smith Specialty Crop – 1st Annell Prochnow, 2nd CharlIe Pell. Hay Mixed – 1st Charlie Pell, 2nd Ebon Shane Louderback. Alfala – 1st Wade Smith. Soybeans 5 stalk – 1st Wade Smith, 2nd – Ebon Shane Louderback

Photography

Focus on Photography – 1st Logan Miller, 2nd Grace Wiseman, 3rd Rianna Mueller, 4th Annamae Huddleston. Controlling the Image – 1st Janelle Capehart. Photography Master – 1st Delaney Miller. Scrapbooking Jr. – 1st Carolyn Koch. Scrapbooking Sr. – 1st – Madison Brausch.

Creative Arts Jr.

1st Carson Jamison, 2nd Hayley Lane, 3rd Carolina Huddleston.

Cake Decorating Jr.

Beginner Jr. – 1st Audrey Wilson, 2nd Layni Hutchinson, 3rd Addison Wright, 4th Carlie Panetta. Intermediate Junior – 1st Tessa Potts, 2nd Aubrie Panetta. Advance Junior – 1st Emma Riddle. Cake Decorating Sr. – Beginner Senior – Olivia Potts

You Can Quilt

1st Sydney Doyle, 2nd Maril Pirman, 3rd Elizabeth Rogers.

ˆ

