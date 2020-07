As of 6 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), “All Red Alert Level 3 counties will be under a mask order, meaning nearly 60% of Ohio will be required to wear masks in public,” Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday afternoon.

“We are seeing the spread of COVID-19 getting much worse in our communities — 19 counties are in Red Alert Level 3, meaning there is a very high risk of exposure and spread,” DeWine said.

More detailed information on all Red Alert Level 3 counties can be found at https://bit.ly/2ZONlF0 .

