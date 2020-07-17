2020 Clinton Co. Jr. Fair’s Market Swine winners

Reserve Champion Overall was won by Jessie Stewart, shown with family members as well as Pork Princess McKinzey DeBord, Fair Queen Annell Prochnow and Judge Kevin Wendt.

In the 2020 Clinton County Jr. Fair, Market Swine Grand Champion Overall winner was Wade Smith, shown with family members as well as Pork Princess McKinzey DeBord, Fair Queen Annell Prochnow and Judge Kevin Wendt.