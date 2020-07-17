In the 2020 Clinton County Sr. Fair Open Youth rabbit Show, winners included:
Best of Breed Dutch – Jacob Lansing
Best Opposite Breed Dutch – Jacob Lansing
Best of Breed New Zealand – Morgan Wiget
Best Opposite Breed New Zealand – Jayden Doyle
Best of Breed Mini Rex – Hannah Armstrong
Best Opposite Breed Mini Rex – Hannah Armstrong
Best of Breed Californians – Jace Doyle
Best Opposite Breed Californians – Jace Doyle
Best of Breed Mini Lop – Owen Koch
Best Opposite Breed Mini Lop – Owen Koch
Best of Breed Netherland Dwarf – Zack Vaughn
Best Opposite Breed Netherland Dwarf – Emily Goodwin
Best of Breed Silver Martin – Emily Goodwin
Best Opposite Breed Silver Martin – Emily Goodwin
Best of Breed Florida White – Haley Hinkle
Best of Breed Dwarf Hotot – Hunter Vaughn
Best 4 Class – Jacob Lansing
Best 6 Class – Morgan Wiget
Best in Show – Morgan Wiget
Best Doe and Litter Mini Lop – Carolyn Koch
Best Doe and Litter Mini Rex – Hannah Armstrong
Best Doe and Litter Silver Martin – Gracie Goodwin
Best Doe and Litter New Zealand – Emily Goodwin