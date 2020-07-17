In the 2020 Clinton County Sr. Fair Open Youth rabbit Show, winners included:

Best of Breed Dutch – Jacob Lansing

Best Opposite Breed Dutch – Jacob Lansing

Best of Breed New Zealand – Morgan Wiget

Best Opposite Breed New Zealand – Jayden Doyle

Best of Breed Mini Rex – Hannah Armstrong

Best Opposite Breed Mini Rex – Hannah Armstrong

Best of Breed Californians – Jace Doyle

Best Opposite Breed Californians – Jace Doyle

Best of Breed Mini Lop – Owen Koch

Best Opposite Breed Mini Lop – Owen Koch

Best of Breed Netherland Dwarf – Zack Vaughn

Best Opposite Breed Netherland Dwarf – Emily Goodwin

Best of Breed Silver Martin – Emily Goodwin

Best Opposite Breed Silver Martin – Emily Goodwin

Best of Breed Florida White – Haley Hinkle

Best of Breed Dwarf Hotot – Hunter Vaughn

Best 4 Class – Jacob Lansing

Best 6 Class – Morgan Wiget

Best in Show – Morgan Wiget

Best Doe and Litter Mini Lop – Carolyn Koch

Best Doe and Litter Mini Rex – Hannah Armstrong

Best Doe and Litter Silver Martin – Gracie Goodwin

Best Doe and Litter New Zealand – Emily Goodwin

From left are Emily Goodwin, Hunter Vaughn, and Zack Vaughn.

From left are Jacob Lansing and Morgan Wiget.

From left are Hannah Armstrong and Jace Doyle.

From left are Jacob Lansing, Owen Koch, Morgan Wiget, and Haley Hinkle.