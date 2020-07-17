A sign of success — year after year

WILMINGTON — It may be one of the most photographed signs in the county, with its handcrafted letters and that famous green clover.

The Clinton County Fair sign that appears as the backdrop for many events during fair week was presented 20 years ago to the OSU 4-H Youth Development Program.

The eight-foot sign was made in the summer of 2000 by Russell Allen, a former 4-H advisor, as a gift to be enjoyed by ribbon-seeking exhibitors at the fair.

An original, smaller sign made by Allen in 1992 can also be spotted each year with proud smiles in its foreground.

The hard work and accomplishments that are honored under the arched wooden banner hold lasting memories and leave a hopeful sign for future generations.

Russell Allen’s sign is one of the most photographed around. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Screenshot-574-.jpg Russell Allen’s sign is one of the most photographed around. Submitted photo