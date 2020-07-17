Clinton County Community Action Program thanks Lowe’s store manager Andy Tobias for donating two automatic faucets to be used at the agency. Community Action has worked hard to put procedures in place during the pandemic to keep staff and clients safe, and the installation of automatic faucets at their office will be an added benefit. Shown are Becky Boris of CCCAP and Michael Finney of Lowe’s.

Submitted photo