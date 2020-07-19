Grand Champion Pen of 3 Chickens brings $1,580

The Grand Champion Pen of 3 Chickens exhibited by Bradeanna Arehart (sitting in the center foreground) of the Wilmington area brought a premium of $1,580. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Furneral Services LLC, BMR Farm, Bentley Pig Sale, Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton County Board of Realtors, D & E Equipment Co., Doug Rinehart, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, Loads 2 Roads, Lowes, McCarty Gardens, Merchants National Bank, American Legion Post 49, Miller Farms & Trucking, Bill and Tonya Ostermeier, Panetta Excavating Inc., Peoples Bank, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, WyldFyre Farms, Mary Beth and Terence Habermehl, and Auctioneer Harley Jackson.

The Grand Champion Pen of 3 Chickens exhibited by Bradeanna Arehart (sitting in the center foreground) of the Wilmington area brought a premium of $1,580. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Furneral Services LLC, BMR Farm, Bentley Pig Sale, Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton County Board of Realtors, D & E Equipment Co., Doug Rinehart, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, Loads 2 Roads, Lowes, McCarty Gardens, Merchants National Bank, American Legion Post 49, Miller Farms & Trucking, Bill and Tonya Ostermeier, Panetta Excavating Inc., Peoples Bank, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, WyldFyre Farms, Mary Beth and Terence Habermehl, and Auctioneer Harley Jackson. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_arehart_p.jpg The Grand Champion Pen of 3 Chickens exhibited by Bradeanna Arehart (sitting in the center foreground) of the Wilmington area brought a premium of $1,580. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Furneral Services LLC, BMR Farm, Bentley Pig Sale, Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton County Board of Realtors, D & E Equipment Co., Doug Rinehart, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, Loads 2 Roads, Lowes, McCarty Gardens, Merchants National Bank, American Legion Post 49, Miller Farms & Trucking, Bill and Tonya Ostermeier, Panetta Excavating Inc., Peoples Bank, Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, WyldFyre Farms, Mary Beth and Terence Habermehl, and Auctioneer Harley Jackson. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal