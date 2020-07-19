Grand Champion Meat Fryer Chicken draws $1,530

The Grand Champion Meat Fryer Chicken exhibited by Ava Hester (seated in center foreground and wearing blue jeans) of the Martinsville area raised a $1,530 premium. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, BDK Feed & Supply, Bollinger Plumbing, Clinton Animal Care Center, Clinton Electrical and Plumbing Supply, Clinton Memorial Hospital, First State Bank, Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Hester Sealcoating, Johnson Farms, Kwest Communications, LCNB National Bank, Smith Funeral Homes, Rippling Rock Hereford Farm, Skyline Chili in Wilmington, Southern Hills Community Bank, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Phyllis Cocklin.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal