Grand Champion Meat Roaster Chicken draws $575

The Grand Champion Meat Roaster Chicken exhibited by Madison Taylor (center foreground holding a sign and ribbons) of the Midland area received a premium of $575 at the Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are American Equipment Service, BDK Feed & Supply, Bronson Door Co., Chester Herdsmen 4-H Club, Groves Tire & Service, Heeg Farms, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook; Leilani Popp, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Savings Bank, Phyllis Cocklin, Chris and Miranda Hilderbrandt, Keltner Family Farm, and the McEvoy Family.

The Grand Champion Meat Roaster Chicken exhibited by Madison Taylor (center foreground holding a sign and ribbons) of the Midland area received a premium of $575 at the Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are American Equipment Service, BDK Feed & Supply, Bronson Door Co., Chester Herdsmen 4-H Club, Groves Tire & Service, Heeg Farms, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook; Leilani Popp, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Savings Bank, Phyllis Cocklin, Chris and Miranda Hilderbrandt, Keltner Family Farm, and the McEvoy Family. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_mad_taylor_p.jpg The Grand Champion Meat Roaster Chicken exhibited by Madison Taylor (center foreground holding a sign and ribbons) of the Midland area received a premium of $575 at the Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are American Equipment Service, BDK Feed & Supply, Bronson Door Co., Chester Herdsmen 4-H Club, Groves Tire & Service, Heeg Farms, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook; Leilani Popp, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Savings Bank, Phyllis Cocklin, Chris and Miranda Hilderbrandt, Keltner Family Farm, and the McEvoy Family. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal