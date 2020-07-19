Grand Champion Market Turkey brings $1,085

The Grand Champion Market Turkey exhibited by Jozie Jones (seated in center foreground) of the New Vienna area collected a premium of $1,085. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Bronson Door Co., Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Animal Care Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital, D & E Equipment Co., Mark and Rachel Duncan, First State Bank, Groves Tire & Service, Imagine That Tool Rental, Johnson Farms, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Webbland Farm Excavating, Wilmington Lions Club, Greater Tomorrow Health, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Phyllis Cocklin, and Pioneer Seeds.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal