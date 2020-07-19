Grand Champion Market Duck brings $475

The Grand Champion Market Duck exhibited by Cassidy Bradley (center foreground) of the Sabina area brought a $475 premium. The buyers are Bee Wild Honey Farm LLC, Clinton County Farmers Union, Culberson Family, Liberty Savings Bank, Merchants National Bank, Mootz Trucking, M & K Show Stock, Sunrise Cooperative, and Pioneer Seeds.
The Grand Champion Market Duck exhibited by Cassidy Bradley (center foreground) of the Sabina area brought a $475 premium. The buyers are Bee Wild Honey Farm LLC, Clinton County Farmers Union, Culberson Family, Liberty Savings Bank, Merchants National Bank, Mootz Trucking, M & K Show Stock, Sunrise Cooperative, and Pioneer Seeds.