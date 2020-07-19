Grand Champion Market Fryer Rabbit brings $625

The Grand Champion Market Fryer Rabbit exhibited by Rosie Hall of the Clarksville area raised a $625 premium at the Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES), American Equipment Service, Jeff and Wanda Armstrong, Bee Wild Honey Farm LLC, Groves Tire & Service, Dr. Connie Horn, Clinton County Recorder Brenda Huff, LT Land Development, County Engineer Jeff Linkous, the Littleton Funeral Home, Peoples Bank, Greater Tomorrow Health, and the Commissioners.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal