Supreme Champion Cow draws $1,900

The Supreme Champion Cow exhibited by Emily Quallen (center foreground) of the Wilmington area raised a $1,900 premium. The buyers are AIA Designer Set and Mike and Annette Houck, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), American Equipment Service, BDK Feed & Supply, Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Croghan Trucking / Tom Rayburn Memorial, Groves Tire & Service, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Peoples Bank, Prengers Inc., David Quallen /Pioneer Seed, Greg and JoAnn Quallen, Rob’s Equipment, Schneder Farms, Seaman Construction, Smith Farms Trucking, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Savings Bank, Mary Beth and Terence Habermehl, Tracie Montague, Quallen’s Lawn & Landscape, Bottom Line Farm, KC Farms, and James Hackney. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_quallen_p.jpg The Supreme Champion Cow exhibited by Emily Quallen (center foreground) of the Wilmington area raised a $1,900 premium. The buyers are AIA Designer Set and Mike and Annette Houck, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), American Equipment Service, BDK Feed & Supply, Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Croghan Trucking / Tom Rayburn Memorial, Groves Tire & Service, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Peoples Bank, Prengers Inc., David Quallen /Pioneer Seed, Greg and JoAnn Quallen, Rob’s Equipment, Schneder Farms, Seaman Construction, Smith Farms Trucking, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Savings Bank, Mary Beth and Terence Habermehl, Tracie Montague, Quallen’s Lawn & Landscape, Bottom Line Farm, KC Farms, and James Hackney. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal