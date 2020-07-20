Local Briefs: First State Bank sets celebration; SWCD cancels annual meeting

First State Bank celebrates

First State Bank at 1584 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington will be holding a drive-thru celebration to commemorate one year in Wilmington.

Join them for pre-packaged treats and pop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24. Pick up your treat by the FSB tent

They will be practicing social distancing and using gloves and masks.

SWCD cancels annual meeting

The Clinton SWCD is not having its annual meeting and banquet for 2020 due to the restrictions in place for COVID-19. The office will still conduct an election of supervisors with absentee ballots.

You need only be a resident of Clinton County, 18 or older, and own or inhabit a Clinton County property.

Anyone who wishes to vote in the election of supervisors can still do so in one of two ways: Call the Soil & Water office and request absentee ballot; or, stop by the Soil & Water office and request an absentee ballot.

There are three candidates for two positions. If you’d like more information on the absentee ballot process or the candidates seeking election, call the Soil & Water office at 932-382-2461, ext. 2611.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23 in the fellowship hall of the church — the second grill-out of the year. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with neighbors.

The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

On YSU dean’s list

Taylor Boeckmann of New Vienna named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2020.