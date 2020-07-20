Reserve Champion Meat Fryer Chicken brings $1,750

The Reserve Champion Meat Fryer Chicken exhibited by Henry Hildebrandt (seated in center foreground) went for a $1,750 premium at the Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are Accurate Soils, Autumn Years Nursing Center, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Croghan Trucking / Tom Rayburn Memorial, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D’Shealy Designs, DeBold Builders, Doug Rinehart, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Farm Credit Services, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service, Healthsource of Ohio, Ag-Pro, Johnson Farms, Bill Marine Ford, Steve and Roseanne McKay, Merchants National Bank, American Legion Post 49, Paul Hall & Associates – Justin Holbrook, Hannah and Jacob Scott, Smith Farms Trucking, Brady and Donna Snyder, Ron Trusty Insurance, Vital Fitness, Murphy Farms, Murphy Family, Houston’s HVACR (Heating, Venting, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration), and the Bennett Family.

The Reserve Champion Meat Fryer Chicken exhibited by Henry Hildebrandt (seated in center foreground) went for a $1,750 premium at the Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are Accurate Soils, Autumn Years Nursing Center, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Croghan Trucking / Tom Rayburn Memorial, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D’Shealy Designs, DeBold Builders, Doug Rinehart, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Farm Credit Services, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service, Healthsource of Ohio, Ag-Pro, Johnson Farms, Bill Marine Ford, Steve and Roseanne McKay, Merchants National Bank, American Legion Post 49, Paul Hall & Associates – Justin Holbrook, Hannah and Jacob Scott, Smith Farms Trucking, Brady and Donna Snyder, Ron Trusty Insurance, Vital Fitness, Murphy Farms, Murphy Family, Houston’s HVACR (Heating, Venting, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration), and the Bennett Family. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_hildebrandt_p.jpg The Reserve Champion Meat Fryer Chicken exhibited by Henry Hildebrandt (seated in center foreground) went for a $1,750 premium at the Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are Accurate Soils, Autumn Years Nursing Center, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Croghan Trucking / Tom Rayburn Memorial, Nutrien Ag Solutions, D’Shealy Designs, DeBold Builders, Doug Rinehart, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Farm Credit Services, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service, Healthsource of Ohio, Ag-Pro, Johnson Farms, Bill Marine Ford, Steve and Roseanne McKay, Merchants National Bank, American Legion Post 49, Paul Hall & Associates – Justin Holbrook, Hannah and Jacob Scott, Smith Farms Trucking, Brady and Donna Snyder, Ron Trusty Insurance, Vital Fitness, Murphy Farms, Murphy Family, Houston’s HVACR (Heating, Venting, Air Conditioning, & Refrigeration), and the Bennett Family. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal