Reserve Champion Meat Roaster Chicken collects $940

The Reserve Champion Meat Roaster Chicken exhibited by Hailey Fugate (center foreground) of the Wilmington area earned a $940 premium at the Junior Fair’s livestock Sale of Champions. The buyers are Alexander Farms, American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bush Auto Place, Caribou Sanitation, Clinton Animal Care Center, Doug Rinehart, Mark and Rachel Duncan, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Groves Tire & Service, High Top Show Stock – Roehm Family, Henry & William Hildebrandt, Hillcrest Farms, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Merchants National Bank, Greg and JoAnn Quallen, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, Tracie Montague, State Farm Insurance, Jeff and Krisy Baker, Phyllis Cocklin, Mike Curry, Fayetteville Hardware, and the McEvoy Family. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_fugate_2_p.jpg The Reserve Champion Meat Roaster Chicken exhibited by Hailey Fugate (center foreground) of the Wilmington area earned a $940 premium at the Junior Fair’s livestock Sale of Champions. The buyers are Alexander Farms, American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Bush Auto Place, Caribou Sanitation, Clinton Animal Care Center, Doug Rinehart, Mark and Rachel Duncan, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Groves Tire & Service, High Top Show Stock – Roehm Family, Henry & William Hildebrandt, Hillcrest Farms, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Merchants National Bank, Greg and JoAnn Quallen, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, Tracie Montague, State Farm Insurance, Jeff and Krisy Baker, Phyllis Cocklin, Mike Curry, Fayetteville Hardware, and the McEvoy Family. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal