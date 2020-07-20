Municipal Court hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 13, 2020 and July 17, 2020:

• Eric Ford, 30, of Sabina, two counts of child endangerment, assault, sentenced to 250 days in jail.

• Chad Ingles Jr., 27, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 120 days in jail (111 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Ingles must have no contact with the victim, must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and pay $140 in restitution.

• Christopher Newberry, 30, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. A headlight violation was dismissed.

• Isabelle Harris, 19, of Pleasant Plain, driving under suspension-financial, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Chris Raucci, 47, of Nashville, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Raucci.

• Yuhei Moriyasu, 31, of Arlington Heights, going 97 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Moriyasu.

• Donna Moore, 55, of Sabina, open burn, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Moore.

• Nathaniel Frost, 36, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Frost.

• Christalyn Starr, 25, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Starr.

• Mohamed Mohamed, 26, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Mohamed.

• Keenan McAuliffe, 19, of Cincinnati, going 101 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs.

• Markus Davis, 45, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Davis.

