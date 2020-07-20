Reserve Champion Market Turkey brings $960

The Reserve Champion Market Turkey exhibited by Myah Jones (center foreground) of the New Vienna area drew a $960 premium. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Autumn Years Nursing Center, Bronson Door Co., Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Animal Care Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital, D & E Equipment Co., Mark and Rachel Duncan, Groves Tire & Service, Imagine That Tool Rental, Johnson Farms, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates – Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Webbland Farm Excavating, Wilmington Lions Club, Tracie Montague, Derek and Kelli Jamison, and Jeff and Krisy Baker.

The Reserve Champion Market Turkey exhibited by Myah Jones (center foreground) of the New Vienna area drew a $960 premium. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Autumn Years Nursing Center, Bronson Door Co., Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Animal Care Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital, D & E Equipment Co., Mark and Rachel Duncan, Groves Tire & Service, Imagine That Tool Rental, Johnson Farms, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates – Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Webbland Farm Excavating, Wilmington Lions Club, Tracie Montague, Derek and Kelli Jamison, and Jeff and Krisy Baker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_myah_jones_p.jpg The Reserve Champion Market Turkey exhibited by Myah Jones (center foreground) of the New Vienna area drew a $960 premium. The buyers are American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Autumn Years Nursing Center, Bronson Door Co., Bush Auto Place, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Animal Care Center, Clinton Memorial Hospital, D & E Equipment Co., Mark and Rachel Duncan, Groves Tire & Service, Imagine That Tool Rental, Johnson Farms, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates – Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Webbland Farm Excavating, Wilmington Lions Club, Tracie Montague, Derek and Kelli Jamison, and Jeff and Krisy Baker. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal