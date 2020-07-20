Reserve Champion Market Duck brings $855

The Reserve Market Duck exhibited by Mariah Knowles (seated in foreground) of the Wilmington area raised $855. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, D & E Equipment Co., Groves Tire & Service, Bill Marine Ford, Martinsville Lions Club, Merchants National Bank, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Lions Club, WyldFyre Farms, and Fayetteville Hardware.

The Reserve Market Duck exhibited by Mariah Knowles (seated in foreground) of the Wilmington area raised $855. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, D & E Equipment Co., Groves Tire & Service, Bill Marine Ford, Martinsville Lions Club, Merchants National Bank, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Lions Club, WyldFyre Farms, and Fayetteville Hardware. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_knowles_p.jpg The Reserve Market Duck exhibited by Mariah Knowles (seated in foreground) of the Wilmington area raised $855. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, D & E Equipment Co., Groves Tire & Service, Bill Marine Ford, Martinsville Lions Club, Merchants National Bank, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Lions Club, WyldFyre Farms, and Fayetteville Hardware. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal