Reserve Champion Cow collects $3,000

The Reserve Champion Cow exhibited by Caili Baumann of the Blanchester area earned a $3,000 premium at the Clinton County Junior Fair Sale of Champions. The buyers are American Equipment Service, BDK Feed & Supply, Miller Farms & Trucking, Paul Hall & Associates – Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, Prengers Inc., Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Tracie Montague, Bottom Line Farm, Lykins Energy Solutions, Jeff and Krisy Baker, and Fayetteville Hardware.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal