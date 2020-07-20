Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer raises $1,975

The Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer exhibited by Shelby Leaming of the Jamestown area brought $1,975. The buyers are A All Animal Control Wildlife Removal, American Equipment Service, Coopers Dustbusters, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Foxworthy Enterprises, Groves Tire & Service, Jerry Haag Motors Inc., Richard and Linda King, Sharon Leaming, Mason Family, McDonald & Sons Elevator, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Peoples Bank, Prengers Inc., R.D. Holder Oil, Rob’s Equipment, Smith Farms Trucking, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, KC Farms, and Wilkin Transportation.

The Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer exhibited by Shelby Leaming of the Jamestown area brought $1,975. The buyers are A All Animal Control Wildlife Removal, American Equipment Service, Coopers Dustbusters, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Foxworthy Enterprises, Groves Tire & Service, Jerry Haag Motors Inc., Richard and Linda King, Sharon Leaming, Mason Family, McDonald & Sons Elevator, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Peoples Bank, Prengers Inc., R.D. Holder Oil, Rob’s Equipment, Smith Farms Trucking, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, KC Farms, and Wilkin Transportation. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_leaming_p.jpg The Reserve Champion Dairy Heifer exhibited by Shelby Leaming of the Jamestown area brought $1,975. The buyers are A All Animal Control Wildlife Removal, American Equipment Service, Coopers Dustbusters, Fox Towing & Truck Service, Foxworthy Enterprises, Groves Tire & Service, Jerry Haag Motors Inc., Richard and Linda King, Sharon Leaming, Mason Family, McDonald & Sons Elevator, Orchard Veterinary Care LLC, Peoples Bank, Prengers Inc., R.D. Holder Oil, Rob’s Equipment, Smith Farms Trucking, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, KC Farms, and Wilkin Transportation. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal