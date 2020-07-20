Reserve Champion Market Hog earns $3,625

The Reserve Champion Market Hog exhibited by Jessee Stewart (in the foreground third from left) of the Sabina area earned a $3,625 premium. The buyers are ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), American Equipment Service, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Croghan Trucking / Tom Rayburn Memorial, Nutrien Ag Solutions, DeBold Builders, Marci and Mitchell Ellis, Farm Credit Services, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Groves Tire & Service, Jeff and Sandy Hartman Family, Henry and William Hildebrandt, J.K. Precast, Ag-Pro, Jerry Haag Motors Inc., Johnson Durocs, Luttrell Trucking LLC, Merchants National Bank, Schneder Farms, Smith Farms Trucking, Brady and Donna Snyder, Southern Hills Community Bank, Mark Stewart, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, Brad and Angela Woodruff, and Murphy Farms.

