Southern State still serving Clinton County: Fall classes changing location

WILMINGTON — While Southern State Community College made the difficult decision to close its location at 1850 Davids Drive, the College continues to serve Clinton County through a variety of course options.

In addition to online courses, the College is pleased to also offer many of its most popular transfer courses in a face-to-face learning environment using space that is available through joint-use agreements with neighboring Wilmington College (WC) and partners at Laurel Oaks Career and Technical Center.

“We have not left, just changed locations and expanded our online learning options,” said Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing at SSCC. “We are still present in Clinton County and eager to serve the community’s needs.”

A partnership between SSCC and Wilmington College announced earlier this year will allow SSCC to utilize classroom space at WC, and college officials have said they look forward to further collaboration between the two schools.

Similarly, longtime partners at Laurel Oaks will continue to host technical courses in Aviation Maintenance and will be adding the general education courses required of this program.

SSCC President Kevin Boys said the initial partnership with Wilmington College involves a simple agreement of shared space, but he hopes the move will further strengthen the partnership and create energy to find additional ways to collaborate.

Boys previously said that while SSCC students can transfer their credits virtually anywhere, he is hopeful the partnership will further strengthen the Clinton County Succeeds program that was expanded in 2018.

“We’ve traditionally had a significant number of Southern State graduates transfer to Wilmington College to complete their bachelor degrees,” Boys said. “It’s simply a smart thing to do in days of declining resources and ongoing efforts to make college more affordable.”

Fall semester begins Aug.24 and registration is underway. Check out their course offerings by visiting www.sscc.edu .

Fall classes changing location