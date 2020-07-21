LOCAL BRIEFS

Four local sites do virus testing

There presently are four locations within Clinton County that do coronavirus testing, according to the Clinton County health commissioner: Greater Tomorrow Health; CareFirst; HealthSource (must have an appointment to see a physician); and CMH (emergency situations).

Those are the four local options as of Monday, July 20, said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pam Bauer.

First State Bank celebrates

First State Bank at 1584 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington will be holding a drive-thru celebration to commemorate one year in Wilmington.

Join them for pre-packaged treats and pop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24. Pick up your treat by the FSB tent.

They will be practicing social distancing and using gloves and masks.

SWCD cancels annual meeting

The Clinton SWCD is not having its annual meeting and banquet for 2020 due to the restrictions in place for COVID-19. The office will still conduct an election of supervisors with absentee ballots.

You need only be a resident of Clinton County, 18 or older, and own or inhabit a Clinton County property.

Anyone who wishes to vote in the election of supervisors can still do so in one of two ways: Call the Soil & Water office and request absentee ballot; or, stop by the Soil & Water office and request an absentee ballot.

There are three candidates for two positions. If you’d like more information on the absentee ballot process or the candidates seeking election, call the Soil & Water office at 932-382-2461, ext. 2611.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23 in the fellowship hall of the church — the second grill-out of the year. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious dinner and a chance to visit with neighbors.

The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

On YSU dean’s list

Taylor Boeckmann of New Vienna named to the Dean’s List at Youngstown State University for spring semester 2020.

Locals earn Miami degrees

Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience held May 16-17 2020.

Locals earning degrees included Jonathan Abernathy of New Vienna; and Amy Johnson and Samantha McIntire of Wilmington.

Library board to meet

The Wilmington Public Library regular board meeting will once again be online. The connection details are:

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Direct link: https://wilmingtonlibrary.webex.com/wilmingtonlibrary/j.php?MTID=mb4e2a7b3aa3d68dff5724aa8ee2754c4 and meeting number is 126 813 4985 with password 45177.

You can also join by phone: 1-844-621-3956; Access code 126 813 4985 .

WCS board to meet

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 27 at 7:15 a.m. in the Board Room at the WCS District Office, 341 Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public but please follow the guidelines: If you are in an at-risk demographic (elderly, immunocompromised or have other health issues) for your protection, you should not attend; if you live outside the Wilmington/Clinton County community you should not attend; when in attendance, you should keep social distance. Please refrain from hugging, hand-shaking, and physical contact. Wearing a mask is strongly suggested.

Blan sets meeting

Village of Blanchester has scheduled a special council meeting Wednesday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. Topic will be police personnel

You will be able to view the meeting via Facebook Live on the Village Facebook page.