Clinton Co. updates COVID-19 totals

WILMINGTON — Clinton County officials reported late Tuesday morning that the current coronavirus-related numbers are: 91 confirmed cases and 18 probable ones for a total of 109, comprised of 61 females and 48 males ranging in age from 1 to 95.

A total of 83 are listed as recovered (no longer infectious) and 41 cases are currently being monitored, officials said. There are currently 24 active cases and two people hospitalized.

The death toll remains at 2, officials reported.

A week ago

One week earlier, the numbers according to county officials stood at: a total of 93 cases of COVID-19 — 77 confirmed and 16 probable ones, comprised of 51 females and 42 males ranging in age from 12 to 95.

