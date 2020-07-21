SSCC announces spring honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2020.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Clinton County students honored include:
President’s List
Blanchester: Jenna Monhollen, Madison Pembleton
Clarksville: Cole Holzheimer, Abigail Zimmerman
Lynchburg: Derek Clinton
Martinsville: Jessica Conover, Riley Flint
Midland: Jeremy Earl
Wilmington: Samuel Ahrmann, Rachel Barker, Montgomery Carpenter, Abigail Greene, Danielle Hibbs, Emma Lewis, Amanda Martin, Emily Mendell, Paige Ross, Madeline Webber, Collin Webber, Cory Webber
Dean’s List
Blanchester: Stevie Kombrinck
Martinsville: Kristy Brock
New Vienna: Kristen Germann, Monica Hurst, Jeffrey Mann
Reesville: Zachary Plymale
Sabina: Ariona Fair, Morgan Sheridan, Alyssa Stoops
Wilmington: Annie Beery, Joshua Cox, Gabriel Hurt, Vicki Hutchens, Alexzandra Morris, Troy Oates, Connor O’Boyle, Carson Range, Matthew Smith.