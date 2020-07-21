Posted on by

SSCC announces spring honors lists


Submitted article

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Spring Semester 2020.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Clinton County students honored include:

President’s List

Blanchester: Jenna Monhollen, Madison Pembleton

Clarksville: Cole Holzheimer, Abigail Zimmerman

Lynchburg: Derek Clinton

Martinsville: Jessica Conover, Riley Flint

Midland: Jeremy Earl

Wilmington: Samuel Ahrmann, Rachel Barker, Montgomery Carpenter, Abigail Greene, Danielle Hibbs, Emma Lewis, Amanda Martin, Emily Mendell, Paige Ross, Madeline Webber, Collin Webber, Cory Webber

Dean’s List

Blanchester: Stevie Kombrinck

Martinsville: Kristy Brock

New Vienna: Kristen Germann, Monica Hurst, Jeffrey Mann

Reesville: Zachary Plymale

Sabina: Ariona Fair, Morgan Sheridan, Alyssa Stoops

Wilmington: Annie Beery, Joshua Cox, Gabriel Hurt, Vicki Hutchens, Alexzandra Morris, Troy Oates, Connor O’Boyle, Carson Range, Matthew Smith.

