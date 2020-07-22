TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, July 22, the 204th day of 2020. There are 162 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.

On this date:

In 1587, an English colony fated to vanish under mysterious circumstances was established on Roanoke Island off North Carolina.

In 1933, American aviator Wiley Post completed the first solo flight around the world as he returned to New York’s Floyd Bennett Field after traveling for 7 days, 18 and 3/4 hours.

In 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago’s Biograph Theater, where he had just seen the Clark Gable movie “Manhattan Melodrama.”

In 1942, the Nazis began transporting Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka concentration camp. Gasoline rationing involving the use of coupons began along the Atlantic seaboard.

In 1946, the militant Zionist group Irgun blew up a wing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, killing 91 people.

In 1957, Walter “Fred” Morrison applied for a patent for a “flying toy” which became known as the Frisbee.

In 1967, American author, historian and poet Carl Sandburg died at his North Carolina home at age 89.

In 1975, the House of Representatives joined the Senate in voting to restore the American citizenship of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

In 1991, police in Milwaukee arrested Jeffrey Dahmer, who later confessed to murdering 17 men and boys (Dahmer ended up being beaten to death by a fellow prison inmate).

Today’s Birthdays: Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 97. Author Tom Robbins is 88. Actress Louise Fletcher is 86. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chuck Jackson is 83. Actor Terence Stamp is 82. Game show host Alex Trebek is 80. Singer George Clinton is 79. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 77. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 77. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 74. Actor Danny Glover is 74. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 74. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 73. Rock singer Don Henley is 73. Movie composer Alan Menken is 71. Singer-actress Lonette McKee is 67. Jazz musician Al Di Meola (mee-OH’-lah) is 66. Actor Willem Dafoe is 65. Actor John Leguizamo is 60. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keith Sweat is 59. Actress Joanna Going is 57. Actor Rob Estes is 57. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 57. Actor-comedian David Spade is 56.