3 Eagle Scouts for Troop 155

From left, Dylan Young, Nick Cochran and Lucas Burrows of Boy Scout Troop 155, Clarksville, recently obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. They celebrated this achievement with a Court of Honor Saturday, July 18 at Camp Joy. Troop 155 Scoutmaster is Casey Young. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_IMG_1665_edit2.jpg From left, Dylan Young, Nick Cochran and Lucas Burrows of Boy Scout Troop 155, Clarksville, recently obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. They celebrated this achievement with a Court of Honor Saturday, July 18 at Camp Joy. Troop 155 Scoutmaster is Casey Young. Submitted photo