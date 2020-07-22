Wilmington man, 93, given his dad’s World War I uniform

A U.S. Navy uniform from World War I that’s been in the family for over a hundred years was presented to Dr. Thomas G. Morand, 93, of the Wilmington area. The uniform was worn by his father, Frank B. Morand. The uniform is made of wool and is in good condition, said Dr. Morand’s daughter, Jill (Danny) Vaughn. Frank Morand’s name is printed inside the hat.

