Theatre history book will enlighten you, help #lightupthemurphy

WILMINGTON — On Friday, July 24 the historic Murphy Theatre turns 102 years old.

It’s hard to imagine all of the history that has passed across the stage in that time. In her book — “The Historic Murphy Theatre: The People, The Entertainment & The Monument” — Jennifer Hollon, has given us an insider’s glimpse.

This beautiful, coffee table-size edition contains stories, memories and facts about a century of entertainment on Main Street. Originally released in celebration of the 100-year celebration in 2018, we are re-introducing it as part of the #lightupthemurphy 30 days of giving campaign.

It was the dream of Charles Webb Murphy to build a beautiful theater as a gift to the people of his hometown; a place to escape everyday life and be entertained.

For over a century, it has remained the center of entertainment for Wilmington, its extended community, and a large part of southwestern Ohio. The history it holds includes the evolution of live entertainment, the rise of the motion picture industry, and the stories of the men and women who were, and are, its caretakers.

It is also a testimonial to its founder, Charles Webb Murphy, who grew up in this community and touched the world around him, but left his legacy in this monument on Main Street.

In 1918, it was a grand entertainment palace located in a small rural town. Today it still echoes the sounds of applause offering entertainment for its audiences while remaining authentic to its architecture and its interior artistry.

The stories and memories of the stars, the movies, and the talents who have graced its stage, reflect the growth and challenges of this community and of the world.

Jennifer Hollon has donated her time, research and photographs to the publication of this book — 100% of the purchase price will go back into the Murphy.

The book, now available for $39.99, is on sale at select downtown businesses while the Murphy Box Office remains closed for walk-ins. You may also call the Murphy to request your copy at 937-382-3643 or online at www.themurphytheatre.org.

You can purchase your copy during regular business hours at: Art House, 70 W. Sugartree St.; Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St.; Strength & Dignity Boutique, 57 W. Main St.; and the Wilmington Christian Book Store, 1643 Rombach Ave.

Theatre history book will enlighten you, help light up Murphy