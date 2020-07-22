Peoples Bank donates to food pantry

Peoples Bank recently made a donation of $500 to the Clinton County Community Action Food Pantry to assist with the agency’s effort in providing food assistance to Clinton County residents. Pictured are Renee Walker with Peoples Bank, Jane Newkirk with Community Action, and Mary Jane West of Peoples Bank.

