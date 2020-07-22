WPD officers make arrests, deal with unruly subjects

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a male subject who had an arrest warrant after responding to the report of a fight at a bar on South South Street at 11:50 p.m. on July 17. According to the report, the suspect was attempting to fight multiple subjects. When attempting to arrest the suspect, he resisted. Marijuana was found on the suspect after he was taken to jail.

• Police arrested a male subject after a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. on July 15, around South South and West Main Street. The vehicle was stopped for no plate lights and no front headlights. The passenger advised their name, but dispatch could not locate a file of them. An officer advised they knew he was lying because he was familiar with him. The suspect’s real name was eventually discovered and it was discovered he had an active warrant through the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. A small amount of crystal-like substance was also found in the suspect’s wallet.

• At 4:51 p.m. on July 16, police responded to North South Street on the report of a verbal dispute. According to the report, the argument started when one female called another female’s child ugly. The other female “became defensive over it and began talking about the father of (the first female’s) child.” The report states: “A lot of immaturity was taking place and the grandmother of one of the children had already taken care of the problem advising not to involve the children.” When officers spoke to the females, things had calmed down and they were going their separate ways.

• Police arrested a Fairborn female who had an active warrant from the Xenia Police Department at 8:17 p.m. on July 15. The report indicated she was seen walking down Hawley Drive. When first stopped, the suspect allegedly gave a false name.

• At 9:21 p.m. on July 16, police spoke with a male subject who got a text from his fiance advising she needed his help on the bike trail on South Street. The male advised that he got into a verbal argument with people who were in the grass because they called him and his fiance an expletive and a racial slur. Officers spoke to the other parties involved. No further details were listed.

• At 8:25 a.m. on July 16, while on patrol on North Walnut Street, a suspect with an active warrant was located. The suspect began to run on foot toward Columbus Street. Police advised him to stop multiple times but he didn’t stop. The officer eventually lost sight of him. Police weren’t able to locate him. Upon returning to the vehicle, three curtain rods and three sets of drapes the suspect had were located.

• At 3:50 a.m. on July 18, police responded to the report of gunshots being heard around North Wood and Fulton Street. The caller advised they heard shots and saw three white subjects arguing. No subjects were located and no bullet casings were discovered.

• At 6:35 p.m. on July 15, police responded to the area of Rombach Avenue and Oak Street for a suspicious person report. According to the report, a subject was seen carrying an “ammo can and sledgehammers.” Police were unable to locate anyone fitting that description.

• At 9:41 a.m. on July 16, units responded to South Mulberry Street in reference to three unresponsive individuals in a truck. When the officer arrived on the scene, the landlord told officers advised he didn’t get close enough to see if they were breathing. The officer advised they were OK. The subjects were just sleeping. The landlord wanted the subjects trespassed from the property and possibly charged. The officer advised they would speak with the prosecutor.

• At 12:30 p.m. on July 16, police responded to Baird Place on the report of a strange box being located. The officer located the box and found it was “full of glasses.” The officer advised the caller he could dispose of them if he wished to.

