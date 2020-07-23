Throwback Thursday: Clintons ‘Play ball!’

These are some highlights from the News Journal on July 24, 1971:

National headlines

• ‘College Grads Face Army Duty Soon, Laird Warns’

“WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s draft boards are alive and well and may start inducting some 1971 college graduates unless Congress extends their authority to draft 19-year-olds before September, says Defense Secretary Melvin Laird.” … “The deadlock is over a Senate amendment, sponsored by Majority Leader Mike Mansfield, D-Montana, calling for total U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam nine months after the bill is enacted.”

Locally

• ‘Twins Benefit From Blood Bank’

“On Tuesday, a blood drawing will be held at American Legion Post 49 to try to erase Clinton County’s 112-unit deficit. In the short time the Clinton County Blood Bank has been in operation — about a year — 665 units of blood have been given free of charge to Clinton County residents. Everyone in the county is covered, no matter where they go or how many units they receive.” Pictured were Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Kruse of North South St. in Wilmington holding their twins Todd David and Kelley Suzanne, age 4 months. “The twins required blood transfusions at birth and the Kruse family withdrew five units from the Blood Bank, free of charge. The Kruses donate blood regularly.”

• ‘Final Clinton Base Formation Scheduled Today’

“Personnel of the 302nd Tactical Airlift Wing Air Force Reserve will end 20 years at Clinton County Air Force base here today with the last scheduled military formation. … The unit is being moved to Lockbourne Air Force Base near Columbus. Approximately 1,800 men and officers are involved.

• “Wilmington Boy Scouts and Explorers are now en route for a high-adventure trip to the mountains of Philmont Scout Ranch and Explorer Base in northeastern New Mexico. Pictured were Douglas Ranz, Douglas Hertlein, Robert Peelle, Fred Haught, “Asst. Scoutmaster Edgar”, Ken Farmer, Charles Hunt, Jim Compton, Stanley Tomerlin and “Scoutmaster Powell.” All are from the Wilmington Troop 154 except Hertlein, with Martinsville Troop 149.

• Mrs. Sam B. Rice reviewed a book by Katharine Anne Porter at the meeting of the Six and Twenty Club at the Denver House.

For years, a pride and joy for the area was its fabulous baseball team. "The Clintons." Always a good team, one season the Clintons won 22 games and lost only one — to the Corn Hatters of Columbus one year. This is the team of 1912. From left are: seated, Willis Heironimus, James Heffernan, Arthur Pohlmeyer, Sr., and George Smith; and, standing, Albert Fray, Charles Haley, Harley Adams, Francis Haley, Stanley Arthur, George Taylor, Ralph Jones, and Will Denehy.