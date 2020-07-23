Cleaning up Clinton County, one property at a time

The Clinton County Land Bank and a local family partnered in Westboro through the Clean Up Clinton County program to successfully rehab a problem property.

The clean-up at 187 Lynchburg Road marked the 46th property the land bank has acquired and cleaned up since the first property it acquired in February 2017.

While the majority of these properties were cleaned up using the Neighborhood Initiative Program (NIP) awarded by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA), the land bank has continued to improve properties post-NIP with resources from the Clinton County Commissioners and the City of Wilmington.

As part of the Clean Up Clinton County program, Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman facilitated the acquisition of the property at 187 Lynchburg Road. He connected with next-door neighbors Scott and Barbara Deemer who were interested in helping clean up the corner lot.

With numerous tires, junk cars and a dilapidated structure, the property was a priority for the county. In an agreement with the land bank, the Deemers demolished the structure and removed all trash and debris on the site, and were transferred ownership of the property.

“This project is a clear demonstration of the value of teamwork in the county,” said Taylor Stuckert, Executive Director of the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission, which administers the land bank. “In addition to the Deemer family, the commissioners and the Prosecutor’s Office — who have provided much-needed capacity to acquire properties — many agencies are instrumental in the success of this clean-up effort including the Sheriff’s Department, the Building and Zoning Department, Township Trustees, the Solid Waste District, and many others.”

The land bank and the county is appreciative for the Deemers’ partnership and commitment to their neighborhood in this endeavor.

“Having this eyesore removed has been so positive for our family. We have heard from many neighbors and community members about how noticeable the improvement is as they go by,” said Barbara Deemer to officials gathered at the site.

With the help of many individuals around the county, the Clinton County Land Bank continues to pursue vacant and abandoned properties to be returned to productive use.

The Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation (CCLRC) is made up of board members Brenda Woods (Chair), Brian Shidaker (Vice-Chair), Jason Walt (Treasurer), Mike McCarty, and John Burris.

In the next several months, the land bank will be assessing the lots from the Neighborhood Initiative Program (NIP) that will be eligible for disposition starting in 2021.

For more updates and information on the Clinton County Land Bank, check out the website at clintoncountylandbank.com.

Further steps

Clinton County Prosecutor Richard Moyer, in collaboration with the county’s commissioners, Building & Zoning Department, Land Bank, and Sheriff Office’s steps to clean up Clinton County in the last 30 days includes six new foreclosure cases filed against properties that are tax delinquent and blighted. These are in New Vienna, Midland, Lees Creek-Wayne Township, Vernon Township, Chester Township, and the City of Wilmington.

The Clinton County Land Bank, in collaboration with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office, acquired the abandoned home located at 319 Second St. in New Vienna in late June.

The Land Bank, through the Prosecutor’s Office, is currently in negotiations with several parties regarding pending cases for the release of liens on properties in order for the properties to be transferred to the Land Bank.

The Prosecutor’s Office conducted 10 title searches on properties around the county and made three site visits to blighted, abandoned structures throughout the county. At least six other foreclosures are in the queue for the next several weeks, with the Prosecutor’s Office filing foreclosures every other week.

The Prosecutor’s Office is optimistic that many of the foreclosed properties will be transferred in September to the Land Bank or go to a Sheriff Sale with restrictions from COVID-19 being lifted by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The new zoning resolution is in effect and the Prosecutor’s Office has assisted the Building & Zoning Department in a revised 30-day notice letter. The department has received 10 written complaints and has sent out 30-day notices to all seven property owners of record.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_lynchburg-road-2-1.jpg After the clean-up was completed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_lynchburg-road-4-1.jpg After the clean-up was completed. It takes members of this team and many more to complete the clean-up process from start to finish. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_lynchburg-road-group-pic.jpg It takes members of this team and many more to complete the clean-up process from start to finish. The property on Lynchburg Road before the clean-up. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_lynchburg-road-1-1.jpeg The property on Lynchburg Road before the clean-up.

Many in county partner to clean up blight