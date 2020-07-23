Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 7. Complaint received July 6, “Claims three employees in facility were not wearing masks.” Investigated July 7. At time of visit, employees not wearing facial coverings. Written reasons unavailable. One employee put on mask and other employee provided practical reason for not wearing mask. Written reasons must be available upon request (please keep on-site).

• Speedway, 900 S. South St., Wilmington, July 10. Employees not wearing masks, but doctor’s excuses posted by manager’s desk. Gnats flying around 3-compartment sink and mop bucket. Walk-in door does not close properly. Reach-in doors of walk-in cooler are not self-closing. Two-door prep freezer in back has large accumulation of ice between doors. Trash on floor of walk-in. Broken cabinet door under soda machine. Dirty floor under 3-sink.

• Southridge Marathon, 863 S. South St., Wilmington, July 10. Employees not wearing masks when I arrived. Employees put masks on. All employees must wear masks.

• Dollar Tree, 1215 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 10. Several stained/wet ceiling tiles; ceiling tiles missing.

• Duchess Shoppe, 2495 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 7. Egg salad 48°F, ham salad 46°F (walk-in cooler). Thermostat at/in walk-in cooler displaying 40°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). Box of chips stored on floor.

• Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington, July 7. Complaint received July 3, “Claims staff in kitchen not wearing masks.” Investigated July 7. Discussed concerns with Person in Charge; PIC had written reasons for non-facial covering use of kitchen employees. Discussed COVID-19 responsibilities.

• Beaugard’s Southern BarBQue, 975 S. South St., Wilmington, July 9. Critical: Potato salad 43°F (reach-in cooler). Person in Charge adjusted cooler and will monitor. Shelf rusty in walk-in cooler.

• Subway, 993 S. South St., Wilmington, July 9. No concerns at time of visit.

• Dollar General, 1001 S. South St., Wilmington, July 9. Critical: Verification employees have been informed on when to report illness is unavailable.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. Retail cooler has milk spillage. Dumpster lid missing.

• Xenia Avenue Market, 659 Xenia Ave., Wilmington, July 9. Critical: Cartons of raw chicken eggs stored above gallons of milk in retail cooler. Person in Charge corrected. Spray bottle with chemical missing name label. PIC corrected.

Black/pink residues on ice making machine. PIC corrected; equipment was cleaned.

• Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 SR 73, New Vienna, July 9. No concerns at time of visit.

• Fishing Pole Bait Shop, 5071 SR 350 West, Clarksville, July 16. Employee not wearing mask.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-3.jpg